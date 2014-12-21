DeMarco Murray active for Cowboys vs. Colts

Dallas Cowboys running back DeMarco Murray is active for Sunday afternoon's game against the Indianapolis Colts.
The running back will play despite undergoing hand surgery this week and will play with a pad on his left hand. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday on NFL GameDay First that Dallas is a little nervous about telegraphing their plays and are concerned about what he can do in the passing game and blocking.
Colts wideout T.Y. Hilton (hamstring) is inactive for Indy after not practicing all week. Hilton injured his hamstring in last week's win over the Texans.