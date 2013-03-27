Around the League

Presented By

Delanie Walker 'wanted to be a starter in this league'

Published: Mar 27, 2013 at 11:47 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

CULVER CITY, Calif. -- In a ramshackle dressing room, I'm conversing with a shirtless Delanie Walker.

Brandt: Mock Draft 3.0

In his latest mock draft, Gil Brandt finds a home for Manti Te'o -- and he has him going higher than you might expect. More ...

A nearby stylist is whipping Walker's red dress shirt into shape minutes prior to his appearance on NFL Network. An unruly environment for our Q&A, but Walker is focused as I ask what convinced him to leave the San Francisco 49ers for the Tennessee Titans.

"I wanted to be a starter in this league," Walker said. "Being a second-string tight end for seven seasons is good, but I wasn't the man. I felt like going on my eighth season, I needed to be the guy."

With tight end Jared Cook departing for the St. Louis Rams, the Titans have assured Walker he'll "play a large role" in Tennessee. After Niners offensive coordinator Greg Roman creatively used Walker all over the field last season, I asked if he was concerned about migrating to an attack that finished 26th in the NFL last season.

"(The Titans) kind of run a similar offense as the 49ers, and I think that's why they grabbed me, because I can play multiple positions, move all over the field, and be a key player," Walker said. "So I feel like I'm going to take that role again, but it's going to be even bigger. I see myself making great, big plays there, just like they told me. They want me ... to be a leader on that team."

Part of the attraction for Walker -- along with more playing time -- is a chance to turn Tennessee into a winner again.

"We're building," Walker said, while buttoning up his newly ironed shirt. "They're very young ... but we'll get there, just like the 49ers did."

Follow Marc Sessler on Twitter @MarcSesslerNFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW