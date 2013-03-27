Delanie Walker 'wanted to be a starter in this league'

CULVER CITY, Calif. -- In a ramshackle dressing room, I'm conversing with a shirtless Delanie Walker.
A nearby stylist is whipping Walker's red dress shirt into shape minutes prior to his appearance on NFL Network. An unruly environment for our Q&A, but Walker is focused as I ask what convinced him to leave the San Francisco 49ers for the Tennessee Titans.
"I wanted to be a starter in this league," Walker said. "Being a second-string tight end for seven seasons is good, but I wasn't the man. I felt like going on my eighth season, I needed to be the guy."
With tight end Jared Cook departing for the St. Louis Rams, the Titans have assured Walker he'll "play a large role" in Tennessee. After Niners offensive coordinator Greg Roman creatively used Walker all over the field last season, I asked if he was concerned about migrating to an attack that finished 26th in the NFL last season.
"(The Titans) kind of run a similar offense as the 49ers, and I think that's why they grabbed me, because I can play multiple positions, move all over the field, and be a key player," Walker said. "So I feel like I'm going to take that role again, but it's going to be even bigger. I see myself making great, big plays there, just like they told me. They want me ... to be a leader on that team."
Part of the attraction for Walker -- along with more playing time -- is a chance to turn Tennessee into a winner again.
"We're building," Walker said, while buttoning up his newly ironed shirt. "They're very young ... but we'll get there, just like the 49ers did."