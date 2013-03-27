Delanie Walker 'wanted to be a starter in this league'

"(The Titans) kind of run a similar offense as the 49ers, and I think that's why they grabbed me, because I can play multiple positions, move all over the field, and be a key player," Walker said. "So I feel like I'm going to take that role again, but it's going to be even bigger. I see myself making great, big plays there, just like they told me. They want me ... to be a leader on that team."