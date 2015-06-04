Delanie Walker: Last year I broke records, no one cared

Titans tight end Delanie Walker would like you all to know that you missed a chance to congratulate him on a great individual season last year. Needless to say, he's pretty bummed out.
Of course, he's smart enough to realize that having the greatest individual season for a tight end in Titans franchise history -- 63 catches for 890 yards and four touchdowns -- is relatively meaningless when your team wins two games.
Anyway, here's Walker:
"Last year, I felt like I did more and no one cared," he said, via Titans 24/7. "I broke records and scored touchdowns and no one cared. We've got to win more as a team. I think even if I have a good year and we don't have a good year as a team, who cares, right? But if win together, then the individual guys get the accolades they deserve."
In a way, this sort of encapsulates the Titans as they head into a new chapter in franchise history. They are very talented as individuals but nowhere near enough to come together and make up a decent team. Still, the offensive line is on the rise and, if everything we read about Marcus Mariota is true, the quarterback position has been improved.
They have the best individual tight end in franchise history, too. Don't forget it.
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