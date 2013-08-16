Delanie Walker, Kenny Britt injuries worrying Titans

With Kendall Wrightfinally in football shape and rookie Justin Hunterflashing difference-making potential in training camp, the Tennessee Titans have a couple of intriguing young wide receivers.
On the flip side, the team also has been left to wonder when two key veterans will return to full health.
Despite insisting over the weekend that his surgically repaired knee feels great and there are "no concerns at all," Kenny Britt continues to be held out of practice with swelling and soreness.
Coach Mike Munchak suggested Thursday the knee might be an issue throughout Britt's contract season.
"I think every week it's probably going to be a day (of missed practice) here and there, especially in camp," Munchak explained, via The Tennessean. "I think once we get in a normal week, he'll probably practice two out of three (days)."
Yikes. It's never a good sign when the coach already is bracing for 17 weeks of uncertainty.
The news on tight end Delanie Walker isn't any better. The self-described "missing piece of the puzzle" remains without a timetable for return after undergoing arthroscopic left knee surgery last month.
Walker acknowledged that the surgery to remove cartilage from underneath the bone of his knee was more serious than last summer's scope to his right knee that limited his production early in the season.
The Titans were counting on Walker to line up at tight end, wide receiver and fullback as a potential mismatch for linebackers and safeties. Early in the season, at least, they will have to get by with Taylor Thompson and Craig Stevens in a more conventional attack.