Around the League

Presented By

Delanie Walker, Kenny Britt injuries worrying Titans

Published: Aug 16, 2013 at 05:05 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

With Kendall Wrightfinally in football shape and rookie Justin Hunterflashing difference-making potential in training camp, the Tennessee Titans have a couple of intriguing young wide receivers.

On the flip side, the team also has been left to wonder when two key veterans will return to full health.

Breer: Putting the '2K' back in 'CJ2K'

albert_breer_author-65x90_2013.jpg

If Chris Johnson gets his mojo back, it'll be part of the Titans' drive to restore a key piece of their identity, Albert Breer says. More ...

Despite insisting over the weekend that his surgically repaired knee feels great and there are "no concerns at all," Kenny Britt continues to be held out of practice with swelling and soreness.

Coach Mike Munchak suggested Thursday the knee might be an issue throughout Britt's contract season.

"I think every week it's probably going to be a day (of missed practice) here and there, especially in camp," Munchak explained, via The Tennessean. "I think once we get in a normal week, he'll probably practice two out of three (days)."

Yikes. It's never a good sign when the coach already is bracing for 17 weeks of uncertainty.

The news on tight end Delanie Walker isn't any better. The self-described "missing piece of the puzzle" remains without a timetable for return after undergoing arthroscopic left knee surgery last month.

Walker acknowledged that the surgery to remove cartilage from underneath the bone of his knee was more serious than last summer's scope to his right knee that limited his production early in the season.

The Titans were counting on Walker to line up at tight end, wide receiver and fullback as a potential mismatch for linebackers and safeties. Early in the season, at least, they will have to get by with Taylor Thompson and Craig Stevens in a more conventional attack.

The Around The League Podcast is now available on iTunes! Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE