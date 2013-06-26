Defense attorney: Aaron Hernandez arrest a 'big show'

We still don't know everything about the Wednesday morning arrest of Aaron Hernandez, but practicing defense attorney Harvey Steinberg told NFL Network's "NFL AM" he was surprised by how police went about taking the former New England Patriots tight end into custody.
"If it was simply an obstruction (of justice) charge, one would have called his lawyers, and said, 'Look, bring him to the courthouse, surrender him at 9:30 a.m., we'll have an advisement, we'll set bond immediately," Steinberg said. "But instead, they sent (nine) officers over in suits, they had a couple cruisers, and they drove him away, and they made a big show. Now, that's a little unusual for a charge that's not that serious -- I mean it's a serious charge, but nowhere as serious as a murder case."
Said Steinberg, who doesn't represent Hernandez, but has represented NFL players in past court cases: "The fact that they did it the way they did it, suggests to me it's going to be a very, very serious situation. Otherwise, they needlessly humiliated Mr. Hernandez in front of the media. They knew the media was there, and they made a big show by coming over and doing it the way they did. One wouldn't think they would have done this for obstruction."
Hernandez is scheduled to appear late Wednesday morning at the Attleboro District Court for arraignment, where he'll learn the charges against him.
The Patriots aren't waiting around to find out. New England released the 23-year-old pass-catcher just hours after his arrest.
UPDATE: Hernandez was charged with murder in the death of Odin Lloyd and five weapons charges during his arraignment in Attleboro District Court on Wednesday afternoon.
Hernandez, who pleaded not guilty to all charges, will be held without bail.