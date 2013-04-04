Dee Milliner, Dion Jordan will attend medical recheck

For a handful of NFL hopefuls, a return trip to Indianapolis this weekend will go a long way in deciding where they land in the 2013 NFL Draft.
It's medical recheck time, and NFL.com's Albert Breer reported Thursday that a pair of big-name prospects -- Alabama cornerback Dee Milliner and Oregon pass rusher Dion Jordan -- will be on hand in Indy. Both players suffered torn labrums last season, but chose to attend the NFL Scouting Combine before undergoing surgery in March.
Milliner is the consensus top corner in the draft and widely seen as a top 10 pick, if not top five (although SI.com's Peter King has his doubts). Milliner put up 4.31 and 4.37 times in the 40-yard dash at the combine and has visits scheduled with 10 of the 13 teams at the top of the draft.
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Jordan visited with his former coach Chip Kelly and the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday before meeting with the New York Jets on Thursday. The 6-foot-6, 243-pound edge rusher reportedly also met with the Arizona Cardinals and Jacksonville Jaguars, and has visits lined up with the Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns. Jordan's popularity is soaring.