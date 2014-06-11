Dee Ford compared to Von Miller, Derrick Thomas

"That guys is explosive. He's quick off the ball," Mays said Tuesday, per the Chiefs' official website. "He kind of reminds me of Von Miller with the way that he gets off the ball and gets around the offensive linemen. He's a freak. He knows how to work angles and uses his hands real well. He can bend and do all types of stuff you don't see in the everyday pass rushers. Definitely 'as-advertised'."