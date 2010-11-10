 Skip to main content
Advertising

Instant Debate

Debate: Do the Falcons have biggest home advantage?

Published: Nov 10, 2010 at 09:24 AM

Home field has definitely been an advantage for these Atlanta Falcons. The numbers are undeniable: The Falcons are 4-0 at the Georgia Dome this season, have won five consecutive home games, are 17-3 at home under coach Mike Smith, and have a 17-1 home record in games started by quarterback Matt Ryan.

With the Falcons ready to play host to the Baltimore Ravens on NFL Network's Thursday Night Football, we took up the Falcons with Steve Wyche and Jason La Canfora. Do the Falcons have the best home-field advantage in the NFL?

Steve Wyche: Although they're 17-1 behind Ryan, the main reason for the Falcons' success at the Georgia Dome stems from how they are built, not because of the crowd or atmosphere. Falcons fans can't compare to Seattle or New Orleans or Minnesota. They don't arrive until the second quarter so, in terms of intimidation or crowd noise, that isn't a factor. Atlanta simply is very comfortable playing at home. It is built for this dome. The roster is fast on both sides of the ball and since it's not overly noisy, they can get their offense going early, and that's huge. By having the confidence that they'll win at home, they rarely panic, which is key.

Jason La Canfora: The Falcons have a lot of things going for them, and that offense is particularly good at home -- where it's quiet, the track is fast and there are no elements. But despite their great success there under Smith, it's not as daunting, to me, as the domes in New Orleans or Indy. To me it's their fearsome, brutally physical defense that often ensures a true home-field advantage. But hey, a young QB doesn't go 17-1 to open his career at home and it just be a coincidence. Obviously something good is going on there.

Wyche: I would add the Falcons are a playoff team -- their schedule sets up nicely -- and nothing would mean more to them en route then establishing home-field advantage.

La Canfora: I called them as a Wild Card team before the season, and I feel the same way about them now. The Saints will win that division and hit their stride, but the Falcons have the offensive firepower to put a scare into anyone. Agreed, Steve, getting a home game would be huge, but I don't see it happening. The Falcons struggle with more physical teams -- particularly as they try to rebuild their defense -- and it will be an issue. The ability to defend the big play and compete with bigger, more talented offensive lines concerns me as well, with so many young defensive tackles in the mix.

Wyche: Over their final eight games, the four toughest games will be played at the Georgia Dome, including Thursday night's game vs. Baltimore. The players are approaching this game as a gauge of sorts to see if they can really play with the big boys. The Falcons beat the Saints, but you're right, the two other playoff-type teams they've faced -- the Steelers and Eagles -- were losses. And guess where they weren't played?

La Canfora: If you have to ask and wonder whether you can hang with the big boys, especially away from home, then you probably can't. But man, I like so much about the direction of this franchise from the GM to the coach to the cornerstone pieces like Matt Ryan, Michael Turner, Roddy White and Sean Weatherspoon. I just feel they're a year away from being a true championship contender.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL season: Which NFL fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title?

Twenty NFL fan bases have celebrated a Super Bowl victory -- and 12 franchises have yet to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Which fan base is most deserving of a Super Bowl title this season? Let's debate!
news

NFL's most vulnerable reigning division champions in 2023: Bills, Buccaneers facing biggest challenge?

After an infusion of talent into the AFC East this offseason, how secure are Josh Allen's Bills atop the division? Our analysts debate the NFL's most vulnerable reigning division champions ahead of the 2023 NFL season.
news

2023 NFL season: Which team should play in the most prime-time games?

The Packers and Chargers each played in a league-high six prime-time contests in 2022. Which NFL teams deserve to be featured most in these marquee game slots in 2023? Let's debate!
news

Which game should kick off the 2023 NFL season? Eagles-Chiefs among top options

While we wait for the 2023 NFL schedule to be unveiled, NFL.com analysts debate which team they'd want to see face the Super Bowl champion Chiefs in the NFL Kickoff Game. They zero in on several options.
news

2022 NFL season: Which team will enjoy the biggest turnaround?

Which NFL team is poised to have the biggest turnaround in 2022? Will it be Dan Campbell's Lions? Russell Wilson's Broncos? Let's debate!
news

2022 NFL season: Which fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title?

Over the past five seasons, five different teams have won the Super Bowl. Still, 12 franchises have yet to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. So, which fan base is most deserving of a title triumph this season? Let's debate!
news

2022 NFL season: Who will make a Steph Curry-like move up the all-time player rankings?

Steph Curry just enhanced his credentials for the NBA's all-time rankings with an impressive NBA Finals performance. Which NFL player will make a similar move in 2022? Let's debate!
news

Most vulnerable NFL division champions in 2022: Chiefs, Cowboys in trouble?

How secure are Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs atop the AFC West? NFL analysts debate the NFL's most vulnerable division winners heading toward the 2022 NFL season.
news

Which current NFL player would you most like to see in the broadcast booth one day?

We learned on Tuesday that Tom Brady is headed to the broadcast booth after he retires from the NFL. Which other current player do you most want to see in the booth one day? NFL analysts debate!
news

2022 NFL schedule: Which teams should receive the most prime-time game assignments?

The Cowboys and Chiefs each played in a league-high six prime-time contests in 2021. Which NFL teams deserve to be featured most frequently in these marquee game slots in 2022? Let's debate!
news

Which game should kick off the 2022 NFL season? Bills-Rams among options

With the unveiling of the 2022 NFL schedule just around the corner, NFL.com analysts debate which team they'd want to see face the Super Bowl champion Rams in the NFL Kickoff Game. 
news

2022 NFL Draft: Which prospect might not be a first-round pick, but SHOULD be?

Just 32 players will be selected on the opening night of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, but the talent runs far deeper. So, which prospect might not be a first-round pick, but SHOULD be? NFL Network analysts have four players in mind.