DeAngelo Hall on crutches but plans to play Sunday

Washington Redskins cornerback DeAngelo Hall suffered a minor ankle injury during Monday night's 17-16 win over the New York Giants.
Hall showed up to his weekly radio appearance on WJFK-CBS on crutches. Host Chad Dukes tweeted two pictures of Hall and his walking sticks.
Redskins coach Mike Shanahan said during his Tuesday news conference that none of his players suffered major injuries Monday night.
Hall said during the radio interview that he plans to play Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, according to The Washington Post.
With nickel cornerback Cedric Griffin suspended Tuesday for four games for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances, Hall's ankle injury, however severe, could become an issue if he isn't able to be at full force as the Redskins make a playoff push.