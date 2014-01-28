DeAngelo Hall: It's 'screwed' to call Sherman NFL's best

"In this league man, it's all about longevity," Hall added. "This guy's been in the league I think three years. Like I said, he's probably put together two of the best years I've ever seen, numbers wise, but in this league, to be on Champ (Bailey's) level, (Charles Woodson's) level, even Ronde (Barber) when he played, it's about longevity, it's about being able to keep this going, being able to adapt to receivers, adapt to different schemes and being able to play different schemes.