DeAngelo Hall fined $30K by NFL for run-in with referee

The inevitable became reality Wednesday, when the NFL fined DeAngelo Hall $30,000 for his Oct. 28 incident with a game official, a source briefed on the punishment told NFL.com and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
The Washington Redskins cornerback was kicked out of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for verbally abusing the official. Hall claimed head linesman Dana McKenzie gave as much as he took and asked the NFL to hold those wearing stripes to the same standard as those in pads.
The end result: Hall being $30,000 lighter in the pocket.
That was a fight he was destined to lose.