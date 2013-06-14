DeAngelo Hall 'contemplated not playing' this season

DeAngelo Hall was released by the Washington Redskins this offseason, then returned later at a lower rate after finding tepid interest on the open market. Things looked so bad at one point that Hall considered not playing football at all.
"I contemplated not playing this year, to be honest," Hall said this week, via The Washington Post. "I felt like I could do some things off the field that would have been just as lucrative as coming to play. So I really had to sit back and just examine the situation, see if I did feel like I could do it again. And I felt like I could."
It's hard to imagine what Hall could do that would be more lucrative than the $1.25 million he's getting paid from the Redskins this year. But his comments are a sign that Hall might be nearing the end of his career.
He's a player who has banked an incredible amount of money since entering the NFL, and he might not want to hang around too long on contracts that are near the league minimum.
"We had a little bit of interest, but not as much as I initially thought it was going to be," Hall said. "And when I saw kind of who was interested, my first thought was to try to get back here. That was my number one priority. That was the reason we waited so long."