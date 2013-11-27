DeAndre Levy: Lions got Packers QB Matt Flynn 'paid'

In his last start for the Green Bay Packers, quarterback Matt Flynn set franchise single-game records for yards (480) and touchdowns (6) against the Detroit Lions in the 2011 season finale.
Largely on the strength of that one sterling performance, Flynn went on to collect $14.5 million from the Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders while starting just one game.
"We got him paid," linebacker DeAndre Levy said, via WAUK-AM in Milwaukee, "and I don't know what his career's done since then."
It looks like Levy will get another shot at Flynn.
After playing coy on Monday, coach Mike McCarthy confirmed that Flynn handled the first-team reps in Tuesday's practice. McCarthy stopped short of announcing Flynn as the starter, but all signs point in that direction.
Until Flynn rallied the Packers to a tie in relief of Scott Tolzienlast week, his career was in the tank. Thursday will be his audition for another paycheck -- as well as the Packers' backup job in 2014.
