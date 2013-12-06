Around the League

Presented By

DeAndre Levy fined $15,750 for hit on Ryan Taylor

Published: Dec 06, 2013 at 07:12 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Thanksgiving Day wound up being costly for a quintet of NFC North players.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Lions linebacker DeAndre Levy was docked $15,750 for striking Packers tight end Ryan Taylor in the head with his shoulder in Detroit's 40-10 thrashing of Green Bay.

Levy was furious about the hit that drew an unnecessary roughness flag by officials, telling the Detroit News this week: "It's a joke, man. The NFL's becoming a joke with some of these calls."

Other fine news from Rapoport:

» In the same game, Packers linebacker Clay Matthews was docked $15,750 for unnecessarily striking a defenseless Lions player with his helmet.

» Matthews' teammate, cornerback Tramon Williams, is $26,250 lighter in the wallet for shoving an official after Lions running back Joique Bell scored a touchdown. Williams was also flagged 15 yards for unsportsmanlike conduct on the play.

» Levy wasn't the only offending Lion, as both safety Glover Quin and wide receiver Kris Durham were docked $7,875 apiece. Quin was penalized for a late hit on Jordy Nelson as the Packers wide receiver was running out of bounds. Durham's fine came as a result of tugging Williams' facemask in hopes of tackling the cornerback following an interception. 

»Falcons linebacker Sean Weatherspoon was fined $15,750 for roughing Bills quarterback EJ Manuel in Atlanta's 34-31 overtime win Sunday over Buffalo.

The latest "Around The League Podcast" debates the Seahawks' Super Bowl chances and asks "Who do you trust?" as the playoffs approach.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Philip Rivers to coach Alabama HS team after retiring

Philip Rivers will return home once he retires from the NFL. The new Colts quarterback has already agreed to take over as the football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW