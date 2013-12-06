DeAndre Levy fined $15,750 for hit on Ryan Taylor

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Lions linebacker DeAndre Levy was docked $15,750 for striking Packers tight end Ryan Taylor in the head with his shoulder in Detroit's 40-10 thrashing of Green Bay.
Levy was furious about the hit that drew an unnecessary roughness flag by officials, telling the Detroit News this week: "It's a joke, man. The NFL's becoming a joke with some of these calls."
Other fine news from Rapoport:
» In the same game, Packers linebacker Clay Matthews was docked $15,750 for unnecessarily striking a defenseless Lions player with his helmet.
» Matthews' teammate, cornerback Tramon Williams, is $26,250 lighter in the wallet for shoving an official after Lions running back Joique Bell scored a touchdown. Williams was also flagged 15 yards for unsportsmanlike conduct on the play.
» Levy wasn't the only offending Lion, as both safety Glover Quin and wide receiver Kris Durham were docked $7,875 apiece. Quin was penalized for a late hit on Jordy Nelson as the Packers wide receiver was running out of bounds. Durham's fine came as a result of tugging Williams' facemask in hopes of tackling the cornerback following an interception.
»Falcons linebacker Sean Weatherspoon was fined $15,750 for roughing Bills quarterback EJ Manuel in Atlanta's 34-31 overtime win Sunday over Buffalo.
The latest "Around The League Podcast" debates the Seahawks' Super Bowl chances and asks "Who do you trust?" as the playoffs approach.