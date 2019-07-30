DeAndre Hopkins, Saquon Barkley deserved top-10 slot in 'Top 100'

DeAndre Hopkins was 13th in the top 100 last year, and after another phenomenal performance in 2018, he missed the top 10 by ONE spot this time around. Come on! The veteran wide receiver has carried the Texans' offense for years and 2018 may have been his best yet. Hopkins had the highest percentage of his team's targets, receptions and receiving yards of any player in 2018. He also had the most receptions (115) without a drop in a season since Pro Football Focus started charting drops in 2007. He makes catches that are out of this world, has the production and is a huge reason the Texans have been in the playoffs three of the last four years. Saquon Barkley got hosed. The Giants running back finished his rookie season with 2,028 scrimmage yards -- third-most by a rookie in NFL history. He did all of this behind a poor O-line, and I'm convinced he would have been an MVP candidate if the Giants had stayed relevant down the stretch. Yet, he was voted No. 16 in this year's top 100. Look at it this way: Ezekiel Elliott posted 1,994 scrimmage yards as a rookie in 2016, and was voted No. 7 in the ensuing top 100 list. Barkley deserves the same kind of respect. If you would have given me three guesses to select the top running back on this list before it was released, I would have picked three guys ahead of the player who occupies that spot, Todd Gurley. Not that Gurley isn't great. He is. But I would have selected Saquon Barkley, Alvin Kamara and Christian McCaffrey. The CMC ranking absolutely blows my mind. He's a candidate for the top 10 and he didn't even crack the top 40, which is the biggest snub since "Pulp Fiction" was denied the Oscar for best picture in 1995, which went to "Forrest Gump". Tell me right now, if they were both available on Netflix, are you watching "Pulp Fiction" or "Forrest Gump"? I thought so.