Around the League

Presented By

DeAndre Hopkins among offseason rookie standouts

Published: Jun 16, 2013 at 12:54 PM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin provided our annual reminder not to read too deeply into offseason practices because it's just "football in shorts." The most important function is to install the offenses and defenses that the players will take into training camp.

For the incoming draft class, though, it's our first chance to see how they are integrating at the next level. Which rookies are leaving the biggest impression on coaches, teammates and beat writers? Here's a sample of nine first-year players standing out from the pack.

DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans wide receiver

Instant Debate: The pressure is on ...

geno-smith-130521-il.jpg

Which rookie faces the most daunting spotlight in 2013? Our analysts debate, with Jets QB Geno Smith topping the list. More ...

Under general manager Rick Smith and coach Gary Kubiak, the Texans habitually have dispensed the notion of competition when it comes to first-round picks. They are drafted to be thrown into the fire as immediate contributors. Kubiak's praise for Hopkins already has run the gamut from "extremely special" to "obviously very gifted" and "very competitive."

Asked how quickly Hopkins might be ready for a major offensive role, Kubiak replied, "I'm expecting it right off the get-go." Between Hopkins and a healthy Ben Tate, the Texans finally might possess enough playmakers to get past the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens in the AFC playoffs.

Johnathan Cyprien, Jacksonville Jaguars safety

The No. 33 overall pick in the draft was the team's organized team activities/minicamp MVP "in a landslide," according to The Florida Times-Union. This comes after Cyprien was "a man among boys" at rookie camp. We expect him to emerge as the Jaguars' premier defensive player as a rookie.

Manti Te'o, San Diego Chargers, linebacker

The Chargers have done a commendable job of sweeping Te'o's fake-girlfriend scandal under the rug. All of the talk out of offseason practices was about Te'o's on-field impact. The former Notre Dame star appears to be one of those rare NFL-ready rookies with instincts who just "gets it." Te'o might not be a three-down linebacker, but he's going to start from Day 1.

D.J. Swearinger, Houston Texans safety

As Ed Reedwaffles on his availability for Week 1, the No. 57 overall pick continues to impress the Texans coaching staff with confidence, instincts and ball skills. "He's very smart in picking things up with what we're doing," Kubiak said last week.

"I think he's going to be a big contributor early."

Tyler Eifert, Cincinnati Bengals tight end

Coach Marvin Lewis' first on-field reaction was that Eifert is "as advertised" as a receiver as well as a blocker. The Bengals plan to move him around the offense to create mismatches against linebackers and cornerbacks.

"From Day 1 nothing has seemed too big for him," quarterback Andy Dalton said. "That's why we picked him with the first pick, and he's really well-deserving."

Matt Elam, Baltimore Ravens safety

The last pick in the first round is impressing teammates as a quick study who always is around the ball. "He's tough, he's fast, he gets football," secondary coach Teryl Austin said, "and I think he is going to be a fine player for us soon."

Elam already is playing in both base and nickel packages. "That's pretty impressive," veteran cornerback Corey Graham explained. "You don't see that much, especially in the first couple of months of being on the team."

Sio Moore, Oakland Raiders linebacker

A pre-draft favorite of NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock, Moore has had normally reticent head coach Dennis Allen gushing in offseason pracices.

"I like Sio," Allen said last week. "He's a big, powerful man. And he's got a little bit of pass-rush ability to him. So, I like some of the flexibility that he gives us. His work ethic and his understanding of the game of football is what's going to allow him to be a good player for us."

Moore should be penciled in as the starting outside linebacker opposite Kevin Burnett.

Tyrann Mathieu, Arizona Cardinals safety

As expected, the man formerly known as Honey Badger was "buzzing around plays" as an immediate starter in nickel packages during OTAs. "He gets things the first time the coaches tell it to him," head coach Bruce Arians said. "He's got natural instincts to play football. I'm really happy for him. He's playing really well."

Quarterback Carson Palmer has compared Mathieu's closing speed to that of long-time nemesis Troy Polamalu.

Vance McDonald, San Francisco 49ers tight end

McDonald "may have been the biggest standout" this offseason among the 49ers' rookies, according to the Sacramento Bee. The No. 55 overall pick was a favorite target of all the quarterbacks and showed a knack for making difficult catches. He's expected to fill Delanie Walker's role as the No. 2 tight end, complementing Vernon Davis.

Follow Chris Wesseling on Twitter @ChrisWesseling.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW