Deal unlikely for Steelers restricted free agent Mike Wallace

Friday is the last day -- there is a midnight Saturday deadline -- for teams to make offers to restricted free agents, and no action is expected, which could keep Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Mike Wallace away from camp for an extended period.
Wallace has yet to sign his tender from Pittsburgh and has no plans to do so, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. He is seeking a long-term deal and that holdout could linger.
While several teams discussed internally the prospect of putting together an offer sheet for another club's restricted free agent -- notably, Wallace -- the deadline comesFriday with no movement.
The vast majority of restricted free agents have already signed their one-year tenders from the current teams. However, Baltimore Ravens cornerback Cary Williams, an emerging talent sitting on a second-round tender, and Oakland Raiders fullback Marcel Reece, on an exclusive rights tender, have not.
Both players are staying away from their team's ongoing offseason workout programs. Both are coming off of strong seasons, and would like long-term deals.