Deacon Jones, Hall of Fame defensive end, dies at 74

"Deacon Jones was one of the rare players who changed the way the game was played," said Kevin Demoff, the Rams' COO and executive vice president of football operations. "In this day and age, the term 'great' is often overused, but it only begins to describe Deacon Jones as a player and person. His combination of God-given talent and relentless effort made him one of the greatest players to ever put on an NFL uniform. His spirit, laughter and gentle nature off the field made him a friend to all. Deacon was a legend in every sense of the word, and he'll truly be missed by the Rams, our fans and the NFL community. Our prayers are with Deacon's wife Elizabeth on this sad day."