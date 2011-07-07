DE2K: The all-around player vs. the sack artist

The most difficult choice for me was taking Strahan over Jason Taylor. John Abraham and Jared Allen also merit consideration. But the gap-toothed wonder got my vote because, in his prime, I thought he was a more complete player than Taylor, Abraham, or anyone else. That prime fell in the 2001-to-2003 range, part of this Y2K era. So even though Taylor and Abraham had more sacks in the 2000s, it was only because they played the entire duration.