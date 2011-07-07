DE2K: The all-around player vs. the sack artist

Published: Jul 07, 2011 at 05:02 AM

With "The Top 100 Players of 2011" wrapped up, it got us thinking: Who are the greatest players of the new millennium, the Y2K era? Since 2000, broad developments in NFL strategy have taken place, as well as the specialization of the players who fit into these new schemes. So who has thrived most in the league's ever-evolving environment?

Today, Steve Wyche and Elliot Harrison make a case for the best defensive end. Got an opinion of your own? Sound off in the comments section below.

Wyche: A case for Julius Peppers

Since coming into the league with the Carolina Panthers in 2002, Julius Peppers has not only been one of the most dominant pass rushers in the NFL. He's been one of the most dominant defenders -- period.

Prime example: In his first season last year in a new system with the Chicago Bears at age 30, Peppers had eight sacks, 54 tackles, nine passes defended (batted down at the line of scrimmage, altered in coverage), three forced fumbles, and two interceptions. That doesn't include hurries, altered throws or the denial of running backs into pass routes because they have to stay in protection to help block him.

That's sick. That's also just one season and hardly his most productive.

Now, throw those numbers away. When there is a player that disruptive on the other team, opposing coaches scheme and game plan to minimize that player's role. That's only said about a handful of defenders. Coaches have done that for nine seasons with Peppers. I know because I've talked to a lot of those coaches and players who've gone up against him.

Where Peppers, 31 -- who should be better in his second go-round in Chicago's defense -- tends to trump most scheming is that he can play both end spots, reduce inside to play tackle and drop into coverage as an outside linebacker. There's only so much teams can do to avoid him.

Now, are there better pass-rushing ends than Peppers? Probably, but not many. Maybe Atlanta's John Abraham, Indianapolis' Dwight Freeney. I'd even add Freeney's teammate Robert Mathis into the discussion. As far as overall defensive ends, though, Peppers is The Man.

Peppers is just as solid against the run as he is against the pass. "Double Teamed" should be his middle name.

Another thing to take into account when looking at Peppers: He has 89 sacks. Since 2000, only Abraham (102.5) and Freeney (94) have more among defensive ends. Abraham and Freeney have played with very good quarterbacks (Michael Vick and Matt Ryan for Abraham, Peyton Manning for Freeney) and on offenses that tend to get their teams out to big leads, which forces teams to play catch-up and gives pass rushers more chances to get after the quarterback.

That's no slight to Abraham, Freeney, Mathis or anyone else because they get double and triple teamed and still finish the drill. But Peppers? He has played for two conservatively offensive teams with two quarterbacks (Jake Delhomme and Jay Cutler) who've been good but never generated the types of production that routinely allows him to do little else but pass rush.

Still, his totals are right there.

Players in the discussion: Abraham, Freeney, Mathis, Jared Allen
Great ... but don't belong:Osi Umenyiora, Aaron Kampman
Guy nobody talks about:Trent Cole

Harrison: A case for Michael Strahan

Michael Strahan was the most complete defensive end of this era.

At the beginning of this time period, from 2000 to 2003, Strahan had 61.5 sacks. That averaged to more than 15 a season. Take any four-year stretch of Peppers' career (the most sacks he had was 41.5), and it's not even close.

The most difficult choice for me was taking Strahan over Jason Taylor. John Abraham and Jared Allen also merit consideration. But the gap-toothed wonder got my vote because, in his prime, I thought he was a more complete player than Taylor, Abraham, or anyone else. That prime fell in the 2001-to-2003 range, part of this Y2K era. So even though Taylor and Abraham had more sacks in the 2000s, it was only because they played the entire duration.

Basically, if I had to play one game to win tomorrow with the great players of the 2000s, I'm lining up Strahan at right defensive end.

Strahan was better against the run than Taylor or Abraham. Neither of those guys, although great, could touch his 22.5-sack season of 2001. Unlike them, Strahan played in two Super Bowls and was the leader on a team that pulled off one of the biggest upsets in NFL history in Super Bowl XLII -- a game ultimately won because of the Giants' pass rush.

In his 15th and final season in 2007, Strahan had nine sacks and added two more in the playoffs. Peppers had eight sacks and none in the postseason.

Two things make Strahan a certain Hall of Famer to me:

1) His ability to change to stay effective. He lost over 30 pounds late in his career to get more quickness rushing the passer, ultimately resulting in an 11.5-sack campaign in 2005.

2) He almost single handedly beat the best team in football in Week 5 of 2001, the "Greatest Show on Turf." The Giants ultimately lost to the Rams, 15-14, but Strahan sacked Kurt Warner four times and lived in St. Louis' backfield. It was one of the most dominating performances I've ever seen against a superior team.

There's no defensive end in football right now I know of who can take over a game like that.

Players in the discussion:Julius Peppers, Taylor, Abraham, Jared Allen, Dwight Freeney
Great ... but don't belong: Jevon Kearse, Trent Cole
Guy(s) nobody talks about: Aaron Smith, Robert Mathis

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Is former Patriots receiver Julian Edelman a Hall of Famer?

Announcing his retirement Monday, Julian Edelman helped the New England Patriots win three Super Bowls and was one of the best postseason wideouts in NFL history. But does he belong in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?
news

Which offseason NFL quarterback move will provide the most bang for the buck?

Looking at the trades, re-signings and free-agent acquisitions made this offseason, which quarterback move will provide the most bang for the buck? Our NFL analysts debate!
news

2021 NFL free agency: Which team needs to be most active this offseason? 

Which NFL teams need to be most active in free agency? Joe Thomas says Chris Ballard and the Colts must be the most aggressive this offseason, but one former NFL general manager disagrees. Check out the rest of the answers from our NFL Media analysts.
news

Deshaun Watson's best landing spot in a trade? Jets, 49ers, Panthers among enticing options

Texans QB Deshaun Watson has requested a trade. What's the best possible landing spot for a 25-year-old superstar at the game's most important position? And what kind of compensation would Houston require in a hypothetical deal? Let's debate!
news

Should Eagles start Hurts or Wentz at QB for rest of 2020 NFL season?

Is Jalen Hurts the right choice to lead the Eagles at quarterback after Carson Wentz's difficulties this season? Let's debate!
news

Which NFL team will enjoy the biggest turnaround in 2020?

Which NFL team is poised to have the biggest turnaround in 2020? Will it be Kyler Murray's Cardinals? Anthony Lynn's Chargers? NFL Network analysts debate!
news

Which NFL free agent wide receiver offers the most value?

High-profile receivers remain on the free-agent market, including Dez Bryant and Antonio Brown. Which one offers the most value right now? Let's debate!
news

Which NFL player returning from injury do you most want to succeed in 2020 season?

Which NFL player returning from injury do you most want to succeed in 2020? Joe Thomas says it's Cam Newton's time to shine in New England, but Nate Burleson has another player in mind. Check out all the answers!
news

Which QB 35 or older has the best shot at winning multiple SB titles?

At 38 years old, Ben Roethlisberger just said, "I still want to win Lombardis. And I say that with an 'S' on the end." Well, alright. NFL Network analysts debate which starting quarterback 35 or older has the best shot at winning multiple Super Bowl titles.
news

NFL's best secondary? Steelers, Chargers among top units in 2020

Which team boasts the NFL's best secondary heading into the 2020 season? Our analysts make the case for a number of different defensive backfields, including the Baltimore Ravens' deep unit.
news

Top 100 Players: Julio Jones among biggest snubs from top 10

With Nos. 11-100 in the "Top 100 Players of 2020" revealed ahead of Wednesday's finale, we now know who missed making the top 10. Which player was the biggest snub from that elite group? Let's debate!
news

Mahomes' deal: Which other QB would you want for next 12 years?

After signing a record-breaking extension, Patrick Mahomes is under contract with the Kansas City Chiefs for the next dozen years. If you could sign any other quarterback in the league for the next 12 seasons, who would you pick? NFL Network analysts debate!
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW