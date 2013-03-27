Dawan Landry, brother of LaRon, visits New York Jets

Free-agent tracker
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported the free-agent safety, who spent the past two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, visited with the New York Jets on Wednesday.
The Jets are paper-thin at the position, with Antonio Allen and Josh Bush penciled into starting spots after LaRon joined the Indianapolis Colts and Yeremiah Bell went to the Arizona Cardinals. Both players spent just a single season in New York, leaving the cupboard bare in Florham Park.
Dawan lacks LaRon's pile-driving style of play. With the Jaguars in 2012, he struggled in coverage during a down season, but he's an adequate run-stopper. Dawan spent the first five seasons of his career with the Baltimore Ravens, and figures to come at a bargain for the cash-strapped Jets if they choose to pursue him.