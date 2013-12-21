Davone Bess placed on Browns' non-football illness list

The Cleveland Browns placed wide receiver Davone Bess on the reserve/non-football illness list, and he will miss the final two games of the season, the team announced Saturday.
The Browns acquired the slot receiver from the Miami Dolphins in an offseason swap of mid-round draft picks.
Bess missed practice Thursday and Friday while dealing with a "serious family issue," according to The Plain Dealer. He was listed as questionable on the Week 16 injury report.
The team is not commenting on Bess' situation. But ESPN Cleveland's Tony Grossi reported Bess' troubles have nothing to do with illegal activates, according to a source.
The receiver has been one of the most drop-prone players at his position this season. He compiled 42 receptions for 362 yards and two touchdowns in his first season in Cleveland.
Josh Cooper will likely replace Bess in the slot. The Browns could also move around Greg Little and Josh Gordon more to compensate for Bess' absence.