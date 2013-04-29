Davone Bess: Excited by my Cleveland Browns future

Davone Bess had a nice career with the Miami Dolphins, going from undrafted free agent to productive slot receiver over the course of five seasons.
That relationship ended Friday night, when Bess was sent to the Cleveland Browns for two mid-round picks in the 2013 NFL Draft. The Browns then quickly signed Bess to a three-year extension.
"My initial reaction was it was bittersweet, obviously being down here in Miami since my rookie year, having developed a relationship with the organization, the fans and kind of embracing my opportunity was something special here," Bess said in a Monday conference call, according to The Plain Dealer.
"But all good things, they say, must come to an end. To jump ship to Cleveland was a great opportunity, a great steppingstone for myself in my career. So personally it was a great move for me. I'm thankful for the future and I'm looking forward to being a Brown."
Bess sat out the final three games of the season with a back injury. That reportedly irked the Dolphins, who believed Bess was healthy enough to play. Bess said he doesn't know if that played a role in his exit.
"To be honest, I have no idea," he said. "I kind of left that in last season. It was a touchy situation, but we let bygones be bygones. We squashed it, you know? We moved forward and that's the end of that."
In any event, Bess is a sure-handed veteran who, along with David Nelson, gives the Browns two decent options in the slot.