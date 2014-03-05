Davone Bess among three cut by Cleveland Browns

After one season leading NFL wide receivers in drops and erratic behavior, Davone Bess' Cleveland Browns career is over.
The Browns announced the releases of Bess, wide receiver Brian Tyms and linebacker Paul Hazel on Wednesday.
The ill-advised Bess trade -- and subsequent three-year contract extension that guarantees him $3.067 million this season -- has been cited as one of the primary reasons that former general manager Michael Lombardi lasted less than one year in Cleveland.
Coming off the least effective 14-game stretch of his six-year career, Bess was placed on the non-football injury list in late December. Three weeks later, he was arrested after a bizarre incident at the Fort Lauderdale International Airport.
Once described as a "poor man's Wes Welker," Bess' NFL career is currently at a crossroads. After "mentally checking out" in 2013, it's not even clear if he wants to continue his playing career.
NFL teams will want Bess to seek professional help and get his life back on track before he's viewed as a potential investment.
