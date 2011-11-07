Davis will play if healthy; Dolphins' Sparano sidesteps drama

Miami Dolphins coach Tony Sparano had an answer about Vontae Davis' availability for Sunday's game against the Washington Redskins: The cornerback will play if he's healthy.
Sparano was decidedly less forthcoming, however, when a reporter asked him to comment on an NFL.com report that Davis didn't fly to Kansas City for last Sunday's game because of an "inability to act like a professional."
"Fellas, honestly, it's going to stay within us. If it's going to get to you people, it's going to get to you people not through me, OK," Sparano said Monday, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel. "So that's just the way I am, it's the way I prefer it. So that's the way it's going to be.
"It's something that I needed to do here, and that's what I chose to do. And it's over, and we're getting ready to play the Redskins, and I have every intention of Vontae being ready to go on Wednesday."
Multiple sources told NFL.com reporter Jeff Darlington that wide receiver Brandon Marshall verbally berated Davis after the cornerback was tardy to practice following a late night out in South Florida. A shouting match broke out between the two players, a source with knowledge of the situation told Darlington, and Marshall threw a football hard from point-blank range into Davis' face. Davis then had to be restrained from Marshall.
Davis has played in four games this season, battling a hamstring injury on and off. He missed the Dolphins' first win of the season for non-injury reasons after he appeared as questionable on the team's Friday injury report.