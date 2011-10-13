Davis' accomplishments, aura not lost on Raiders QB Pryor

It's clear that Al Davis made a lasting impact on those he lived and worked with, even when the connection was brief.
Quarterback Terrelle Pryor, the former Ohio State star selected by the Raiders in this year's supplemental draft, was stunned by Davis' death on Saturday, but won't soon forget their encounters.
"I would talk to him a couple of times a week," Pryor told KDKA-FM, via SportsRadioInterviews.com. "Once a week at least. You know, it was just ... talking to a legend like that. Him passing away, it shocked me ... I couldn't believe it. I was in disbelief.
"I didn't know the guy that long, but just from talking to him and how passionate he is, it is amazing just talking to him on the phone. ... You just get a buzz and butterflies in your stomach because he just talks ... about winning. He's so passionate about the game and so passionate about Oakland. It just amazed me and my heart goes out to his family and he was a great guy."
Pryor is eligible to practice with the Raiders this week after serving a five-game suspension handed down by the league. He entered the supplemental draft instead of serving a five-game ban at Ohio State, and it remains painful for Pryor to watch his college team play.
"In a way, it hurts me," he said. "I know I should be on the field helping them guys for the mistakes that I have made, but, you know, I'm not perfect. No one is perfect."
Davis will never get to watch his investment take the field, but Pryor's existence on the Raiders stands as one final signature move from the former owner who relished cutting against the grain.