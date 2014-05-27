Davin Joseph, St. Louis Rams strike contract
For the second consecutive offseason, the St. Louis Rams are adding a former Pro Bowl selection to their offensive line.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the team is set to sign former Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Davin Joseph to a one-year contract, according to a source involved. Alex Marvez of Fox Sports first reported the news. The team officially announced the signing Wednesday.
Joseph was released in March after missing the entire 2012 season and disappointing as a 16-game starter in 2013.
Spending nearly three months on the open market suggests the rest of the NFL wasn't wild about his future prospects after poring over game film.
Although Joseph figures to start out as a reserve, he can move into the starting lineup if right guard Rodger Saffold is forced to kick outside as a fill-in for Long or right tackle Joe Barksdale.
With the additions of Long, Barksdale and Joseph, the re-signing of Saffold and the drafting of No. 2 overall pick Greg Robinson, the Rams have transformed their offensive line from one of the league's weakest two years ago to a genuine asset entering the 2014 season.
The latest "Around The League Podcast" predicts 2014 starting lineups and talks insider goodness with Bucky Brooks.