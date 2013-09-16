David Wilson plays just 24 snaps in N.Y. Giants' loss

We argued in August that -- outside of Adrian Peterson and C.J. Spiller -- there might not be a more dynamic athlete at running back league-wide. We're sticking to our claim, but Wilson's season is off to a rocky start.
After running for 19 yards on seven carries with two lost fumbles in the New York Giants' season-opening loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Wilson accounted for just 17 yards on seven totes in Sunday's loss to the Denver Broncos. His 2.6 yards per carry have generated headaches for fantasy owners -- and his employer.
After projecting as the Giants' featured back, Wilson played just 24 of 79 snaps against Denver, losing goal-line carries to Brandon Jacobs and seeing Da'Rel Scott lead the way with 39 snaps Sunday.
"I don't count the carries," Wilson said after the game. "I just got out there, and when I'm asked to make a play, execute."
Wilson's reduced role is no mystery: Coach Tom Coughlin doesn't trust him in pass protection, where Scott is seen as the better blocker for a Giants team that's played from behind all season.
With the Carolina Panthers next on the slate, it's too early to panic. We'd argue Wilson needs more touches, not less. Break him out of his funk and give one of the NFL's more exciting young players a chance to right the ship. Who's with me?