David Wilson out for New York Giants vs. Chicago Bears

David Wilson's nightmare season continues to get worse. New York Giants coach Tom Coughlin announced Tuesday that Wilson will miss the team's tilt with the Chicago Bears on NFL Network's "Thursday Night Football."
It's not a surprise considering that Wilson left last week's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with a neck injury. Coughlin said Monday that Wilson felt some "tingling" in his neck after taking a hit against the Eagles.
The Giants will rely on Brandon Jacobs and recently re-signed running back Da'Rel Scott against the Bears. The Giants are dead last in the NFL in rushing, averaging fewer than 60 yards per game. Wilson has not been effective in his 44 carries, fumbling twice and missing any big plays. He's not trusted on passing downs. This was supposed to be a breakout year for Wilson, but he has crumbled like most of the teammates around him.