David Wilson out for New York Giants vs. Chicago Bears

The Giants will rely on Brandon Jacobs and recently re-signed running back Da'Rel Scott against the Bears. The Giants are dead last in the NFL in rushing, averaging fewer than 60 yards per game. Wilson has not been effective in his 44 carries, fumbling twice and missing any big plays. He's not trusted on passing downs. This was supposed to be a breakout year for Wilson, but he has crumbled like most of the teammates around him.