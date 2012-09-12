David Wilson: Media won't shut up about benching

The rookie put the ball on the carpet in just his second NFL carry last Wednesday in the Giants' 24-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, earning him a spot on the bench. To make matters worse, NBC cameras appeared to catch Wilson possibly crying on the Giants' sideline after the turnover.
Coach Tom Coughlin said Wilson is now "a little bit out of the doghouse" on Wednesday, according to The Star-Ledger. Wilson would like to move on from the whole thing, though he feels like that's up to the media.
"They won't let me forget about it," Wilson said, according to Newsday, via ProFootballTalk. "I'm trying to move on and every day someone comes and asks me about it."
"Quarterbacks throw interceptions and running backs fumble all the time," he said. "I think even after I have a successful game questions about the fumble will come again. ...
"I've fumbled before and it hasn't stopped me from getting here. It might happen again. Just take a licking and keep on ticking."
It's always darkest before the dawn, young rookie. The New York media will have a whole new set of subplots to analyze Sunday night. Just don't fumble again. For the love of God, don't fumble again.