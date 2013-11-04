David Wilson improving; N.Y. Giants unsure of return

The team announced Monday that Wilson is not ready to resume football activities nearly one month after suffering a herniated disc in his neck against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5.
"The determination was made that while there has been significant improvement with the herniation, Wilson is still not clear to resume football activities," the team said in a statement. "Wilson will undergo another evaluation in several weeks."
The decision was made Monday after Wilson underwent an MRI and was re-evaluated by two team physicians.
Under the timetable the team has laid out, it appears the best-case scenario has Wilson making a return to game action in December. The decision not to simply dock Wilson on injured reserve tells us the team believes a 2013 return is realistic.
