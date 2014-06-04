Around the League

David Wilson, Giants still awaiting contact clearance

Jun 04, 2014
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The New York Giants have taken care to lower expectations for running back David Wilson coming off career-threatening neck surgery in January.

Coach Tom Coughlin told Around The League in February that the question is not whether Wilson can be a difference maker but if his neck will be healthy enough to withstand hits in 2014.

Although Wilson has been participating in noncontact offseason practices, his status remains up in the air following Wednesday morning's neck exam.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports, via a source who has spoken to the player, that Wilson is still not cleared for full-contact activities. The Giants later confirmed the news in a release.

There is reason for optimism beyond the fact that Coughlin is hoping and praying for an imminent recovery, however. Wilson has another appointment on July 21, at which point his doctor believes the running back will be cleared for training camp.

"I sat down today and Dr. (Frank) Cammisa showed me the X-rays and the CAT scan and my surgery has been successful," Wilson said. "We're just waiting for the bone to heal strong enough for contact. The doctors will know when that point is. I feel perfectly fine."

The Giants' team physician, Dr. Russell Warren, has an idea when Wilson will be cleared.

Schein: Indispensable offensive stars

_Schein-65x90.jpg

Some guys are just irreplaceable. Adam Schein spotlights offensive players who mean everything to their respective teams. **READ**

"There has been significant progress and healing since David had the fusion," Warren said. "But the reality is it has only been four and one-half months since the surgery. We anticipate that when David is re-evaluated at the start of training camp he will be cleared at that point."

Even with the additions of presumed starter Rashad Jennings and fourth-round power backAndre Williams, a healthy Wilson is easily the most gifted member of the Giants' backfield.

Coughlin just can't count on his 2012 first-round pick to hold up to the pounding of a dozen or more high-impact collisions per game.

