David Wilson expected back for New York Giants in '14?

The New York Giants aren't counting on David Wilson to be completely ready for next season. But it sounds like the running back is expected to be back on the field.
ESPN's Dan Graziano reports that Wilson is recovering "very well" from his neck surgery and that there's "no reason to believe he won't be playing in 2014."
Wilson is lifting weights and working out just weeks after having a fusion of the vertebrae to repair a herniated disk in his neck. From ownership on down, the Giants have been careful not to place too many expectations on Wilson.
A year ago at this time, Wilson was viewed as one of the true breakout candidates in the entire league. He has the rare ability to make other pros look like they are running in slow motion. Now Wilson's future is very much in doubt.
Even if he's ready physically for the start of the season, the Giants aren't going to count on him as a starter again. They might re-sign Andre Brown and pick up another two players at the position via the draft and free agency. Anything Wilson gives will be a bonus.
