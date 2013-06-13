David Terrell wished Jay Cutler was his QB on Bears

How much better is Jay Cutler than every other quarterback the Chicago Bears have employed this millennium?
So much better that former Bears wide receiver David Terrell would have given his manhood just to play with him.
"I would have cut off both my balls," Terrell said, laughing. "I'd give those up, no problem. You could have neutered me. I would've been neutered with a smile. (Expletive), man, for real."
Surely the former Michigan standout was exaggerating, but what is that saying about a shred of truth in every joke?
Terrell's comments came out of a recent interview with local Chicago publication RedEye; the former receiver reached out to them after being put on a list of all-time Bears draft busts. (He was the eighth overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft.)
Terrell said he failed as an NFL receiver only because of the myriad average quarterbacks who were throwing to him in Chicago.
"Jay Cutler is without a doubt a top-10 quarterback in the league," he said. "No doubt about that. His knowledge of the game, his pocket presence makes him that. I never witnessed that in the NFL."
Terrell must have forgotten about those 2006 and 2007 training camps he spent with the Denver Broncos, where he should have witnessed Mr. Cutler slinging the pigskin.