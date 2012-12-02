David Stewart of Tennessee Titans carted off with right leg injury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans right tackle David Stewart has been carted off the field after breaking his right leg on the opening series of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.
Stewart was blocking on a 26-yard run play by Chris Johnson when Texans linebacker Barrett Ruud rolled into his right leg. Trainers put an air cast on Stewart's lower right leg, while a cart quickly came out to pick him up.
He was taken into the locker room. The press box later reported Stewart had broken his leg and would not return to the game. Mike Otto replaced Stewart.
The right tackle had started 103 games since being drafted in 2005.
Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press