David Reed reportedly returning to Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to a deal to re-sign a Super Bowl champion wide receiver! (It's just not the one that Ravens fans were hoping.)
Special teamer David Reed is back with the team on a two-year deal, according to a report from The Baltimore Sun. It's the first deal of Tuesday's free agency frenzy (the new league year starts at 4 p.m. ET).
Reed missed 11 games last season coming off a torn anterior cruciate ligament injury, then caught five passes in the regular season. He's a decent option for depth, but it's hard not to think about the Ravens' thin wideout depth chart after they dealt away Anquan Boldin to the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday. At this point, Jacoby Jones is the team's No. 2 receiver; Tandon Doss and Reed are next up.
The Ravens were smart to be unsentimental in trading Boldin, but they also need to re-stock the receiver position with younger talent.