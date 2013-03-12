David Reed reportedly returning to Baltimore Ravens

Reed missed 11 games last season coming off a torn anterior cruciate ligament injury, then caught five passes in the regular season. He's a decent option for depth, but it's hard not to think about the Ravens' thin wideout depth chart after they dealt away Anquan Boldin to the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday. At this point, Jacoby Jones is the team's No. 2 receiver; Tandon Doss and Reed are next up.