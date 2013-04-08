David Nelson signs contract with Cleveland Browns

We've long since reached the bargain bin portion of NFL free agency. The Cleveland Browns on Monday made a pickup that might pay nice dividends.
NFL.com's Albert Breer reported, citing a team source, that David Nelson and the Cleveland Browns have reached a one-year contract. Nelson is coming off a torn anterior cruciate ligament with the Buffalo Bills last season, but he suffered it early in the season. He caught 61 passes with five touchdowns as an underrated slot receiver in 2011.
Nelson will be added to a quietly promising wide receivers group led by Josh Gordon and Greg Little. Nelson figures to compete with Jordan Norwood and Travis Benjamin for snaps, with Nelson the most natural slot guy of the group.
After years of being a problem position on the Browns, the receiver group isn't a strength just yet. General manager Michael Lombardi has many more pressing needs on draft day.