David Lee Roth: Van Halen wants to play at Super Bowl

"Van Halen's collective memories are -- and with all due respect to each and every one of these memories, teeming with been-theres and done-that's, but none include playing at the Super Bowl. Playing at the Super Bowl is a veritable holy grail of musical recognition, a highly prized rite of passage for (game-changing) artists. Not a spiritual rite with snake pits or Hebrew school or anything, but it's up there."