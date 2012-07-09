Around the League

Presented By

David Lee Roth: Van Halen wants to play at Super Bowl

Published: Jul 09, 2012 at 03:07 PM

How would you like to see Van Halen play halftime at Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans?

Though we hadn't heard of any rumors of the rock legends doing the February 2013 game, frontman David Lee Roth was compelled to write an open letter to fans addressing the "now-rampant" talk.

"First of all let me say this -- be still my pigskin heart. That honor has not been bestowed upon us at this time though it is one we would accept in a NY minute," Roth wrote, via Rolling Stone.

"Van Halen's collective memories are -- and with all due respect to each and every one of these memories, teeming with been-theres and done-that's, but none include playing at the Super Bowl. Playing at the Super Bowl is a veritable holy grail of musical recognition, a highly prized rite of passage for (game-changing) artists. Not a spiritual rite with snake pits or Hebrew school or anything, but it's up there."

"We are not on Commissioner Goodell's dance card at this time, but we would be most honored to dance the halftime away in New Orleans."

Back in February, I broke down a list of candidates who could play the event. I dismissed Van Halen unless they proved they could make it through an upcoming reunion tour without killing each other. True to form, the band canceled an entire leg of shows amid rumors of in-fighting.

The NFL has gotten away from the classic-rock acts that dominated the century's first decade of halftime shows, with the Black Eyed Peas and Madonna playing the last two Super Bowls. Van Halen wouldn't exactly be well-received by the 30-and-under set, but there are worse things in life than Eddie Van Halen playing "Eruption" for 110 million people.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW