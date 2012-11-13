David Garrard says he's healthy, ready to play

Free-agent quarterback David Garrard was a preseason favorite to start for the Miami Dolphins. That was before Ryan Tannehill bloomed and a knee injury threw Garrard's comeback attempt off course.
Fox Sports Insider and NFL Network contributor Jay Glazer reported Tuesday that Garrard is healthy and fully rehabbed from summer knee surgery. The veteran passer texted Glazer to say he's prepared to return to the field.
The timing is interesting. Garrard's availability lines up cleanly with a rash of injuries that might sideline up to four starters this weekend and beyond. Alex Smith, Michael Vick, Jay Cutler and Ben Roethlisberger are each dealing with injuries, but that doesn't mean Garrard's phone is about to light up.
Garrard missed of all of last season with back issues. He's 34 years old, and teams aren't about to pounce on him as starting material. With that said, the list of experienced and available passers is a short one. He played well for the Dolphins just months ago, and he could be called on to help a team in need.