David Garrard's absence clears up Dolphins' QB race

Now for something we didn't learn on this week's "Hard Knocks."
Miami Dolphins quarterback David Garrard didn't start Friday night's preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and his NFL comeback -- after one year away from the game -- has been placed on hold while he undergoes arthroscopic knee surgery.
Garrard confirmed the upcoming operation to NFL.com and NFL Network's Jeff Darlington and told Fox Sports Insider and NFL Network contributor Jay Glazer that doctors have said he'll miss two to four weeks.
That, by all accounts, is Tannehill. He has been labeled a project, but there are no more projects at quarterback, not when you're the eighth player taken in the draft. The Dolphins have been reluctant to elevate Tannehill, but he's one step closer to assuming control of Miami's offense.
Garrard, of course, hasn't given up on starting for this team, but the landscape will look alien by the time he returns. By the end of August, this will be someone else's team.