David Garrard rejoins N.Y. Jets; placed on exempt list

The veteran quarterback signed with the Jets in March, but he left the team two months later because of recurring knee issues. Garrard started feeling better as the months passed and wanted to try again.
The Jets placed Garrard on the exempt list, which gives the team two weeks before they have to decide whether or not to activate him. Garrard can attend practice and meetings with the Jets during that time.
"I was able to take the whole summer off and let my body heal," Garrard said, according to the Jets' official website. "I started training a couple of months ago and my knee feels great.
"I'm sitting at home, watching games thinking, 'Why am I at home? Why I am doing this to myself? I didn't want to have any regrets one day."
Rex Ryan told reporters Thursday that Garrard contacted general manager John Idzik over the weekend. Ryan presented Garrard's situation as a two-week tryout.
"There's not been any guarantees or promises made," Ryan said.
Garrard was a legitimate contender to start for the Jets before leaving the team, so don't be surprised if he claims a roster spot in two weeks. This could be bad news for Brady Quinn, who currently sits behind Geno Smith and Matt Simms on the quarterback depth chart.