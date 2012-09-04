David Garrard hoping for a spot on the Dolphins roster

NFL teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to be under the salary cap, which will not be an issue for the Dolphins. Instead, their front office will be concerned with how much cash Garrard and Moore are due this season. Combined, the veteran quarterbacks are due $5 million in base salary -- $2.75 million for Moore, $2.25 million for Garrard -- an amount that will become fully guaranteed if they're both on the 53-man roster at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday.