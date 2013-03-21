David Diehl: I'll restructure to help re-sign Victor Cruz

New York Giants receiver Victor Cruz has plenty of support from teammates in his battle for a contract extension from the organization. Next they'll be passing a hat around the locker room.
"I wish I was his agent. I'd tell you more answers, and I wish I was upstairs in the office," Diehl said Thursday on NFL Network's "NFL Total Access." "But like you said, Eli (Manning) would be willing to do things, I'd be willing to do some things to restructure and help other guys out, and to keep a great teammate along like Victor Cruz.
"I have restructured before in my 10 seasons of being a New York Giant. It's not something that I'm unfamiliar with. I mean, that's part of the business of the NFL."
Cruz is the only wide receiver since Manning became the starter to lead the Giants in receiving yards in consecutive years with back-to-back 1,000-plus yard seasons. Only Plaxico Burress (2006 to 2007) has surpassed Cruz's 19 combined touchdowns over a two-year span in that time.