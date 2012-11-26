David DeCastro activated by Pittsburgh Steelers

The reeling Pittsburgh Steelers are a team in desperate need of good news. Getting their first-round draft pick back in the lineup certainly qualifies.
The Steelers activated offensive guard David DeCastro from injured reserve Monday, a move they hope will add stability to an offensive line ravaged by injuries.
DeCastro returned to practice last week and could slide back into the starting lineup at right guard, his initial position before he was shut down by a knee injury during the preseason. Ramon Foster, who filled in for DeCastro, likely will move elsewhere to plug another hole.
The hits kept coming to the Steelers' line in a 20-14 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Mike Adams, starting at right tackle in place of Marcus Gilbert, was carted off with an ankle injury. Gilbert -- who has been sidelined since suffering his own ankle injury in Week 6 -- was moved to injured reserve Monday. The team promoted guard/center John Malecki from the practice squad, a sign Adams will miss time.
Left guard Willie Colon was a late scratch from Sunday's game because of a knee injury, moving Doug Legursky into the lineup. Legursky previously filled in for Maurkice Pouncey when the All-Pro center missed time with a sprained knee.
The Steelers also released wide receiver David Gilreath on Monday, a sign that Antonio Brown could return to the lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.