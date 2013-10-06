David Carr to work out for Oakland Raiders on Monday

The Oakland Raiders are interested in bringing in Josh Freeman, possibly as their starting quarterback. If that doesn't work out, they still might pick up another signal-caller.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday via a source that the Raiders plan to bring in quarterback David Carr for a workout Monday. Perhaps the Raiders are just performing due diligence, or perhaps they want to bring in Carr to possibly replace Matt Flynn.
After being demoted, Flynn is the NFL's highest-paid No. 3 quarterback. It's possible he will be an ex-Raider before long, if Freeman or Carr land on the team. Flynn could wind up fulfilling his destiny as Aaron Rodgers' backup in Green Bay this season.
No matter what happens in Oakland, we've learned that the Raiders aren't nearly as high on Terrelle Pryor as their fans are. Carr would just be brought in for insurance, but Freeman likely would take over as the team's starting quarterback.