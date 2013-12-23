David Carr, Skelton, Thigpen will work out for Cowboys

With Tony Romounlikely to suit up again this season, the Dallas Cowboys are on the lookout for quarterback insurance behind backup Kyle Orton.
A source informed of the team's plans told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport on Monday that free agents David Carr, John Skelton and Tyler Thigpen will work out for the Cowboys.
Skelton was drafted by the Cardinals in 2010, and he started in 17 games for Arizona from 2010 to 2012.
The Cowboys had been carrying developmental project Alex Tanney on their practice squad until the Browns pilfered him nearly a month ago.
If a veteran quarterback is signed, he will only see action in the event of an injury to Orton.