David Carr, New York Giants strike one-year contract

Quarterback David Carr hasn't started an NFL game since 2007, but he continues to stay steadily employed with the New York Giants.
Carr agreed to a one-year contract with the Giants on Tuesday, according to Mike Garafolo of USA Today. Carr also reportedly received interest from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where his old quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan is the offensive coordinator.
There was some chatter that the former No. 1 overall pick of the Houston Texans could get a better opportunity for snaps elsewhere in a shallow market, but the market isn't that shallow. Carr makes a good living as a perfectly capable backup, but he's not a guy that teams want starting games for them.