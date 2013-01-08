David Caldwell hired as Jacksonville Jaguars' GM

The Jaguarsannounced Tuesday that they have hired David Caldwell as their general manager. Earlier, NFL.com's Albert Breer confirmed Caldwell was negotiating a contract with the Jaguars.
"We got our man," Jaguars owner Shad Khan said in a statement released by the team. "I have a lot of faith in David Caldwell and I can assure our fans that the best days for the Jacksonville Jaguars are in front of us."
Breer reported Sunday that Caldwell, the Atlanta Falcons' director of player personnel, and Arizona Cardinals vice president of player personnel Steve Keim had emerged as the leaders to replace former GM Gene Smith, who was fired Dec. 31. Keim was promoted to be the Cardinals' GM earlier Tuesday.
Caldwell said in the team-issued statement that he's excited to be a part of the Jaguars' organization.
"I am thrilled to accept the offer to become the next general manager of the Jacksonville Jaguars," Caldwell said. "There are no bad GM opportunities in the NFL, but to work on behalf of a dynamic owner in a rabid football city like Jacksonville is truly special.
"This is where I wanted to be and I could not be happier. I can't wait to get to Jacksonville and get started."
According to Breer, Jaguars coach Mike Mularkey's future will rest largely in Caldwell's hands. And that could be good news for the coach: Caldwell worked with Mularkey in Atlanta, and they do have a relationship.