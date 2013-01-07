David Akers trying to keep San Francisco 49ers kicking job

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- David Akers and Billy Cundiff were taking their competition to be the San Francisco 49ers' playoff kicker to Candlestick Park on Monday.
Coach Jim Harbaugh said there's a "good chance" both kickers will be on the roster for Saturday's NFC divisional playoff game against the Green Bay Packers, though he didn't specify whether each would be among the 46 active players but did say "that's conceivable." Harbaugh indicated one of the two has already earned a lead for the job but wouldn't say who it is.
The 49ers (11-4-1) signed Cundiff on Jan. 1 to compete for a job with the struggling veteran Akers, who has made just 29 of 42 field-goal attempts this season after connecting on 44 of 52 in 2011.
"No, not a resolution. We have a leader in the clubhouse," Harbaugh said as his players returned to work after taking the weekend off. "We'll see how it goes today and tomorrow. It's been good competition. We're working through it."
Cundiff missed a potential tying 32-yard field goal in the closing seconds of the AFC championship game that sent New England to the Super Bowl last season instead of the Baltimore Ravens, coached by Harbaugh's big brother, John.
Harbaugh said he has no timetable for when to name a starting kicker. The leader emerged from two practice sessions last week.
Cundiff was released by the Washington Redskins on Oct. 9 after missing five of his 12 field goal attempts. The journeyman Cundiff joins his sixth team in 10 NFL seasons. He has also played for Dallas, New Orleans and Cleveland.
