David Akers keeps job as San Francisco 49ers' kicker

San Francisco 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh said earlier in the week that he had a "leader in the clubhouse" for his kicking competition. It's the same guy who has been in the 49ers' locker room since Harbaugh joined the team.
David Akers will kick for the 49ers against the Green Bay Packers in Saturday night's NFC Divisional Playoff Game. The 49erssignedBilly Cundiff last week to compete with Akers in practice, but Akers won out during a nine-day battle royale.
Akers "responded like a football player does" to the battle, according to Harbaugh. "He gives us the best chance," the coach said.