Dave Gettleman won't deny OL a 'pressure point' for Giants

Gettlemen has had hits and misses in free agency -- they all do -- and when asked Friday if Nate Solder, the Giants' free agency prize in 2018, will remain at left tackle, the GM said: "The bottom line is, and Joe (Judge) said it, we're going to bring in people to compete. Everybody has to compete. Again, my thought process is we're not afraid to have too many good players at one position, to answer your question. Joe knows Nate (from New England), which is helpful. They have a relationship, they have a history. But we're going to bring in the best players. If they're at a position where there's an incumbent starter, then he's going to compete."